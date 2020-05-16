US House Adopts Rules to Vote Remotely Amid Pandemic in Face of Republican Opposition

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2020) The US House of Representatives has adopted a measure to allow members of Congress to vote remotely amid the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

The House approved the resolution on Friday by a simple majority.

House Republicans rejected the move, claiming it lacks transparency and runs counter to the constitution.

House Republicans wanted the measure to require an approval from two-thirds of the chamber instead of a simple majority in order to ensure bipartisanship. Republicans also wanted to prevent proxy voting for suspension bills unrelated to the pandemic.