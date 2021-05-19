UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US House Adopts Senate-Passed Measure To Address Rise In Anti-Asian Hate Crimes

Muhammad Irfan 26 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 02:30 AM

US House Adopts Senate-Passed Measure to Address Rise in Anti-Asian Hate Crimes

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2021) The House of Representatives has adopted a Senate-passed bill to address the rise in anti-Asian hate crimes in the United States amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The House on Tuesday passed the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act by a vote of 364-62, sending it to President Joe Biden to be signed into law.

The Senate passed the bill in April with a 94-1 vote.

The legislation would require the Justice Department to facilitate an expedited review of hate crimes in the United States. The measure would also provide grants to states to establish state-run hate crimes reporting hotlines and to boost efforts to gather more data on reported hate crimes.

Moreover, the bill would also require any individuals convicted of a hate crime to participate in educational classes or community service.

This congressional action comes on the heels of a shooting in Atlanta that left eight people dead, including six women of Asian descent. The Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said the shooting was a hate crime and her office would seek the death penalty against the alleged gunman Robert Aaron Long.

Earlier in May, two older Asian women were stabbed while waiting for a bus in downtown San Francisco. In late March, an older Asian woman was brutally beat by a man near New York City's Times Square.

Reports of hate crimes against Asian Americans have soared during the coronavirus pandemic.

Related Topics

Dead Senate Vote San Francisco Man Atlanta New York United States March April May Women Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ajman Police break Guinness World Record with long ..

2 hours ago

SEC forms committee to remove encroachments from a ..

3 hours ago

Arabian Travel Market hosts summit on Saudi touris ..

3 hours ago

Sindh High Court allows vegetable,fruit traders to ..

1 hour ago

India offers reward for Olympic medalist wanted in ..

1 hour ago

No New Oil, Gas Fields Required in IAE's Roadmap f ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.