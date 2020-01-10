US House Adopts War Powers Resolution Limiting Military Action Against Iran

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2020) The US House of Representatives adopted a war powers resolution to limit President Donald Trump's ability to carry out military action against Iran without the prior approval of Congress.

The House voted 224-194 - with 13 votes outstanding - on Thursday in favor of the resolution, introduced by Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin, who has previously served as a CIA analyst specialized in Shia militias, as well as acting assistant secretary of defense for international security affairs.

The resolution "directs the president to terminate the use of United States Armed Forces to engage in hostilities in or against Iran or any part of its government or military" unless he receives prior authorization to do so from Congress, according to the text of the bill.