US House Advances $1.7Trln Omnibus, Including One-Week Continuing Resolution

Umer Jamshaid Published December 23, 2022 | 11:50 PM

The US House of Representatives on Friday advanced a $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill one step closer to passage, including passing a provision to continue current government funding levels for another week to further delay a government shutdown

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2022) The US House of Representatives on Friday advanced a $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill one step closer to passage, including passing a provision to continue current government funding levels for another week to further delay a government shutdown.

House lawmakers advanced the omnibus in a vote of 215-206, slating it for passage by the lower chamber. The Senate passed the legislation on Thursday.

The one-week continuing resolution approved as part of the bill's consideration grants US President Joe Biden extra time to sign the legislation and avoid a government shutdown, which was set to begin Friday.

House Republicans including leader Kevin McCarthy have expressed opposition to the omnibus, instead calling for a longer-term continuing resolution to fund the government into next year, when they will take control of the House under the new Congress.

