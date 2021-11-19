UrduPoint.com

US House Advances Biden's Historic Social Welfare Expansion

Umer Jamshaid 59 seconds ago Fri 19th November 2021 | 08:38 PM

US lawmakers voted Friday to elevate President Joe Biden's giant social welfare bill to the Senate, in a major step forward for his vision for a more equitable society that is the centerpiece of his domestic agenda

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :US lawmakers voted Friday to elevate President Joe Biden's giant social welfare bill to the Senate, in a major step forward for his vision for a more equitable society that is the centerpiece of his domestic agenda.

The Build Back Better Act -- a $1.8 trillion package of education, health, childcare and climate measures -- was passed by the Democratic-controlled House roughly along party lines, days after the president signed off on the first part of his economic blueprint, a sweeping upgrade of the country's crumbling infrastructure.

