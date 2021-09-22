UrduPoint.com

US House Advances Bill To Avoid Shutdown, White House Backs Despite Concerns

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 22nd September 2021 | 04:40 AM

US House Advances Bill to Avoid Shutdown, White House Backs Despite Concerns

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2021) The US House voted in favor of advancing a measure that would temporarily fund the government in order to avoid a shutdown on September 30 and suspend the country's debt limit.

The House voted 217-207 on Tuesday to clear a procedural hurdle and advance the legislation to a final debate and vote.

The Biden administration in a statement said it backed the funding bill as well as suspending the debt limit and looked forward to working with Congress on a full year appropriations bill.

However, the White House also expressed concerns of items missing from the legislation.

"The Administration strongly supports passage of H.R. 5305, the Extending Government Funding and Delivering Emergency Assistance Act," the White House said in a statement. "However, the Administration is deeply disappointed that the bill fails to provide the authority requested to fully resettle Afghans, and to adjust their status, thereby obstructing them in building successful new lives in their new communities in the United States."

Related Topics

Vote White House United States September Congress From Government

Recent Stories

Etisalat highlights rapid growth of SmartHub data ..

Etisalat highlights rapid growth of SmartHub data centres

3 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid issues new law regulating medi ..

Mohammed bin Rashid issues new law regulating mediation services in Dubai

5 hours ago
 UAE Government Media Office organises virtual sess ..

UAE Government Media Office organises virtual session on country’s investment ..

5 hours ago
 Pakistan could work with the US through the Develo ..

Pakistan could work with the US through the Development Finance Corporation to g ..

4 hours ago
 Imran Khan's govt to complete 5 year with success: ..

Imran Khan's govt to complete 5 year with success: Sh Rasheed

4 hours ago
 Farrukh Habib stresses strict NAB laws to recover ..

Farrukh Habib stresses strict NAB laws to recover looted money

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.