US House Advances Bill to Avoid Shutdown, White House Backs Despite Concerns

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2021) The US House voted in favor of advancing a measure that would temporarily fund the government in order to avoid a shutdown on September 30 and suspend the country's debt limit.

The House voted 217-207 on Tuesday to clear a procedural hurdle and advance the legislation to a final debate and vote.

The Biden administration in a statement said it backed the funding bill as well as suspending the debt limit and looked forward to working with Congress on a full year appropriations bill.

However, the White House also expressed concerns of items missing from the legislation.

"The Administration strongly supports passage of H.R. 5305, the Extending Government Funding and Delivering Emergency Assistance Act," the White House said in a statement. "However, the Administration is deeply disappointed that the bill fails to provide the authority requested to fully resettle Afghans, and to adjust their status, thereby obstructing them in building successful new lives in their new communities in the United States."