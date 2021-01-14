US House Advances Trump Impeachment Bill, Paving Way for Vote Later Today

The US House of Representatives on Wednesday approved a rule to set two hours of debate on a resolution to impeach President Donald Trump over his "incitement" of last week's deadly riot at the Capitol

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) The US House of Representatives on Wednesday approved a rule to set two hours of debate on a resolution to impeach President Donald Trump over his "incitement" of last week's deadly riot at the Capitol.

The Democrat-majority House voted 221-203 in favor of the rule, largely along party lines, paving a way for a vote by the chamber later in the day on the impeachment resolution.

The resolution accuses Trump of "high Crimes and Misdemeanors by inciting violence against the Government of the United States." On January 6, Trump loyalists stormed the US Capitol building, after he urged them to protest against the certification of Electoral College votes by Congress. Five people including a police officer were killed as a result of the riot.