UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US House Advances Trump Impeachment Bill, Paving Way For Vote Later Today

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 12:32 AM

US House Advances Trump Impeachment Bill, Paving Way for Vote Later Today

The US House of Representatives on Wednesday approved a rule to set two hours of debate on a resolution to impeach President Donald Trump over his "incitement" of last week's deadly riot at the Capitol

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) The US House of Representatives on Wednesday approved a rule to set two hours of debate on a resolution to impeach President Donald Trump over his "incitement" of last week's deadly riot at the Capitol.

The Democrat-majority House voted 221-203 in favor of the rule, largely along party lines, paving a way for a vote by the chamber later in the day on the impeachment resolution.

The resolution accuses Trump of "high Crimes and Misdemeanors by inciting violence against the Government of the United States." On January 6, Trump loyalists stormed the US Capitol building, after he urged them to protest against the certification of Electoral College votes by Congress. Five people including a police officer were killed as a result of the riot.

Related Topics

Resolution Protest Police Vote Trump United States Chamber January Congress Government

Recent Stories

UAE&#039;s non-oil trade hit AED1.033 trillion dur ..

36 minutes ago

US, Bahrain Sign Memorandum to Establish Trade Zon ..

36 minutes ago

World Muslim Communities Council calls for outlawi ..

1 hour ago

Fujairah oil product stocks fall for 4th week, lon ..

1 hour ago

Sri Lanka Registers 1st Case of Coronavirus Varian ..

4 minutes ago

Germany Orders Mandatory Coronavirus Testing for T ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.