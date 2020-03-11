US House Advances War Powers Resolution to Limit Military Action in Iran

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) The US House of Representatives on Wednesday advanced a joint resolution to limit President Donald Trump's ability to conduct military operations against Iran without the prior approval of Congress.

The House voted 223-188 in favor of a procedural motion related to the bill, paving the way for a full vote on the legislation, which directs the president to terminate the use of US armed forces for any military action against Iran.

The White House has indicated that Trump will veto the resolution.