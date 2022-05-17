UrduPoint.com

US House Appropriations Committee Chair Files Legislation To Address Baby Formula Shortage

Sumaira FH Published May 17, 2022 | 09:35 PM

US House Appropriations Committee Chair Files Legislation to Address Baby Formula Shortage

US House Appropriations Committee Chair Rosa DeLauro on Tuesday introduced a bill to provide $28 million in emergency funding to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to address the infant formula shortage in the United States

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2022) US House Appropriations Committee Chair Rosa DeLauro on Tuesday introduced a bill to provide $28 million in emergency funding to the US food and Drug Administration (FDA) to address the infant formula shortage in the United States.

"This bill takes important steps to restore supply in a safe and secure manner. Additionally, with these funds, FDA will be able to help to prevent this issue from occurring again," DeLauro said in a statement. "While we know we have more work to do to get to the bottom of serious safety concerns at an Abbott facility and the FDA's failure to address them with any sense of urgency, this bill is the first step to help restock shelves and end this shortage."

DeLauro said the recent stories of mothers and fathers struggling to find infant formula and the images of empty store shelves are "heartbreaking."

"This bill provides FDA with the resources to prevent fraudulent products from being placed on shelves and to help acquire better data on the infant formula marketplace.

This bill also funds the balance of necessary FDA activities, strengthens the workforce focused on formula issues, and increases FDA inspection staff," the statement said.

The infant formula shortage has been developing for many months but has become more acute since the end of February. The White House has said the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is working to end the crisis.

In May, the FDA said it was cooperating with US-based companies to expand production of infant formula and was trying to boost imports from other nations. President Joe Biden recently held discussions with domestic manufacturers and retailers of infant formula in an effort to address the shortage.

On may 25, the US House Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee is scheduled to hold a hearing to discuss the infant formula shortage.

Related Topics

Hearing Shortage White House United States February May From Million

Recent Stories

Greek Prime Minister Says Will Not Allow Aggressiv ..

Greek Prime Minister Says Will Not Allow Aggressive Overflights of Islands

1 minute ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan reserves decision ..

Election Commission of Pakistan reserves decision on disqualification reference ..

1 minute ago
 WHO donates ambulances to strengthen referral syst ..

WHO donates ambulances to strengthen referral system in capital

1 minute ago
 Blinken Says Focused on Release of US Basketball P ..

Blinken Says Focused on Release of US Basketball Player Griner From Russia - Rep ..

1 minute ago
 76 shopkeepers arrested for profiteering

76 shopkeepers arrested for profiteering

18 minutes ago
 US to Ease Some Economic Sanctions on Venezuela - ..

US to Ease Some Economic Sanctions on Venezuela - Reports

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.