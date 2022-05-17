US House Appropriations Committee Chair Files Legislation to Address Baby Formula Shortage

US House Appropriations Committee Chair Rosa DeLauro on Tuesday introduced a bill to provide $28 million in emergency funding to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to address the infant formula shortage in the United States

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2022) US House Appropriations Committee Chair Rosa DeLauro on Tuesday introduced a bill to provide $28 million in emergency funding to the US food and Drug Administration (FDA) to address the infant formula shortage in the United States.

"This bill takes important steps to restore supply in a safe and secure manner. Additionally, with these funds, FDA will be able to help to prevent this issue from occurring again," DeLauro said in a statement. "While we know we have more work to do to get to the bottom of serious safety concerns at an Abbott facility and the FDA's failure to address them with any sense of urgency, this bill is the first step to help restock shelves and end this shortage."

DeLauro said the recent stories of mothers and fathers struggling to find infant formula and the images of empty store shelves are "heartbreaking."

"This bill provides FDA with the resources to prevent fraudulent products from being placed on shelves and to help acquire better data on the infant formula marketplace.

This bill also funds the balance of necessary FDA activities, strengthens the workforce focused on formula issues, and increases FDA inspection staff," the statement said.

The infant formula shortage has been developing for many months but has become more acute since the end of February. The White House has said the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is working to end the crisis.

In May, the FDA said it was cooperating with US-based companies to expand production of infant formula and was trying to boost imports from other nations. President Joe Biden recently held discussions with domestic manufacturers and retailers of infant formula in an effort to address the shortage.

On may 25, the US House Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee is scheduled to hold a hearing to discuss the infant formula shortage.