UrduPoint.com

US House Approves $1Trln Infrastructure Bill, Sends It To Biden To Be Signed Into Law

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 06th November 2021 | 08:40 AM

US House Approves $1Trln Infrastructure Bill, Sends It to Biden to Be Signed Into Law

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2021) The US House of Representatives has approved a Senate-passed $1 trillion bill in a 228-206 vote to fund US infrastructure projects, clearing the way for the bill to be signed into law by President Joe Biden.

The infrastructure bill will fund projects to build bridges, roads, water infrastructure, electric vehicle infrastructure, as well as strengthen energy grids, and expand internet access nationwide.

