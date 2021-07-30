UrduPoint.com
US House Approves $2.1Bln Capitol Security Bill With $1Bln For Relocating Afghan Allies

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 01:30 AM

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2021) The House of Representatives on Thursday approved a $2.1 billion emergency spending measure to enhance security at the US Capitol that includes $1 billion for relocating Afghan interpreters and their families, just hours after the Senate passed the measure in a unanimous vote.

The House passed the legislation with a 416-11 vote, sending the bill to President Joe Biden to be signed into law.

