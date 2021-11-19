The US House of Representatives on Friday approved President Joe Biden's $1.75 trillion social safety net and climate spending package, sending the legislation to the Senate for consideration

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2021) The US House of Representatives on Friday approved President Joe Biden's $1.75 trillion social safety net and climate spending package, sending the legislation to the Senate for consideration.

House lawmakers on the floor erupted into cheers after the bill secured enough support to pass the required threshold of 218 votes.

The final tally for the vote was 220 in favor and 213 opposed.

The $1.75 trillion package, known as the Build Back Better Act, would expand spending on social welfare and climate change programs, if passed. Among other provisions, the bill includes funding for paid family and medical leave, expands the health program known as Obamacare and provides access to universal day care for 3- and 4-year-old children.