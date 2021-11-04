US House Approves Bill To Pave Way For New Nicaragua Sanctions
Sumaira FH 23 minutes ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 01:30 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2021) The US House of Representatives on Wednesday approved a Senate-passed bill that given the Biden administration authority to implement new sanctions against Nicaragua in order to support fair elections.
The House of Representatives passed the legislation with a 387-35 vote and it now heads to President Joe Biden's desk to be signed into law.