UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US House Approves Bipartisan Legislation Regulating PFAS Contaminants In Drinking Water

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 22nd July 2021 | 02:50 AM

US House Approves Bipartisan Legislation Regulating PFAS Contaminants in Drinking Water

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) Legislation instructing the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to set limits on per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in drinking water sailed through the House of Representatives on a bipartisan 241-183 vote.

"PFAS 'forever chemicals' are being found in everything from our drinking water to our household supplies, posing an urgent and growing public health threat. Thankfully, with the passage of the PFAS Action Act today, we are now one step closer to cleaning up contamination and protecting Americans from these toxic chemicals," US House Energy and Commerce Chairman Frank Pallone said on Wednesday following the vote.

The legislation would direct EPA to begin drafting rules limited PFAS in drinking water while also giving the EPA authority to draft regulations for an entire class that includes thousands of PFAS-related chemicals found in a multitude of consumer products ranging from nonstick cookware to waterproof clothing.

"Most people in the US have some level of PFAS - forever chemicals - flowing through their blood. We've known this for decades & need to act now to keep PFAS out of our environment & protect public health," Congresswoman Debbie Dingell said.

Dingell, a Democrat, and Congressman Fred Upton, a Republican, introduced the legislation, a version of which passed the House of Representatives last year but died in the Senate.

Studies have linked PFAS contamination to health problems including high cholesterol, thyroid disease, and testicular and kidney cancer.

Related Topics

Senate Water Vote Died Cancer Commerce From Blood

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Algeria exchange E ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Tunisia exchange E ..

3 hours ago

DEWA issues Handbook of Electricity and Water Cons ..

8 hours ago

5th Al Dhaid Date Festival kicks off tomorrow

11 hours ago

UAE announces 1,506 new COVID-19 cases, 1,484 reco ..

12 hours ago

Floods in central China claim 12 victims, 200,00 e ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.