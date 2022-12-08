UrduPoint.com

US House Approves Federal Protections For Same Sex Marriage, Sends Bill To Biden

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 08, 2022 | 09:54 PM

US House Approves Federal Protections for Same Sex Marriage, Sends Bill to Biden

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2022) The US House of Representatives on Thursday approved legislation granting Federal protections to same-sex and interracial marriages in the United States and sent the bill to President Joe Biden to sign it.

House lawmakers passed the Respect for Marriage Act in a vote of 258-169, with one present vote.

The House passed an earlier version of the bill in July and the Senate passed an amended version last month. The legislation was revised by a bipartisan group to include protections for organizations that do not wish to provide goods or services for the celebration of same-sex marriages.

The bill requires the US federal government to recognize a marriage between two individuals if the marriage was valid in the state where it was performed. It also guarantees recognition of marriages between states through the full faith and credit clause of the US Constitution.

However, the bill does not require US states to issue marriage licenses contrary to their laws.

Biden said that he would sign the legislation into law following final passage by the House.

