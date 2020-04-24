UrduPoint.com
US House Approves Interim $484Bln COVID-19 Relief Bill, Eyes Broader Rescue Measure

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 12:46 PM

The US House of Representatives passed a nearly half-trillion dollar pandemic relief bill that provides funding for small businesses, hospitals and coronavirus testing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) The US House of Representatives passed a nearly half-trillion Dollar pandemic relief bill that provides funding for small businesses, hospitals and coronavirus testing.

The chamber approved the bill two days after the US Senate passed the interim measure, which replenishes depleted funds for shuttered small businesses to continue paying employees.

The new measure comes just weeks after a $2 trillion stimulus package that included funding for nearly all Americans. US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the House would begin working on a broader relief package focusing on front-line workers battling the pandemic when Congress reopens in May.

