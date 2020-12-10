UrduPoint.com
US House Approves Legislation To Remove Confederate Statue From Antietam Battlefield

Umer Jamshaid 24 seconds ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 08:17 PM

US House Approves Legislation to Remove Confederate Statue From Antietam Battlefield

The US House of Representatives on Thursday adopted a legislation to remove a monument of Confederate General Robert Lee from the Antietam National Battlefield

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) The US House of Representatives on Thursday adopted a legislation to remove a monument of Confederate General Robert Lee from the Antietam National Battlefield.

"The House passed on a voice vote H.R. 970," the House Press Gallery said via Twitter.

The legislation directs the Secretary of the Interior to develop a plan for the removal of the monument "not later than 180 days after the date of the enactment of this Act." The statue should be "appropriately disposed," according to the text.

During the Civil War in the United States, Lee led the forces of the Confederacy - a group of southern states that believed the institution of slavery should be protected. Calls for the removal of monuments honoring Confederate figures have grown amid a nationwide anti-racism movement ignited by the May 25 death of African-American man George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis.

More Stories From World

