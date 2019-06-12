US House Approves Measure Allowing Legal Action Against Barr, McGahn Over Subpoenas
Sumaira FH 24 hours ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 01:40 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2019) The US House of Representatives has passed a resolution authorizing congressional committees to take legal action against Attorney General William Barr, former White House Counsel Don McGahn and other Trump administration officials who may be defying subpoenas.
The House of Representatives voted 229-191 on Tuesday to let committees go to court to enforce the subpoenas.