US House Approves Measure Condemning Trump's 'Racist' Comments

Umer Jamshaid 33 seconds ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 04:00 AM

US House Approves Measure Condemning Trump's 'Racist' Comments

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2019) The US House of Representatives approved a resolution condemning President Donald Trump's controversial racial remarks about four Democratic members of Congress.

The House voted 240-187 on Tuesday along party lines to pass the resolution, which "strongly condemns President Donald Trump's racist comments that have legitimized and increased fear and hatred of new Americans and people of color."

