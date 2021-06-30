US House Approves Resolution Calling on Russia to Release Former Marine Trevor Reed

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2021) The US House of Representatives on Tuesday passed a resolution calling on Russia to immediately release from prison former US Marine Trevor Reed.

A bipartisan majority of lawmakers in the House approved the resolution, which does not propose taking any action against Russia over Reed's imprisonment, but serves more as a symbolic gesture.

Reed was sentenced to nine years last July for assaulting police officers who were called to respond during Reed's drunken row with two women in a Moscow street. Prosecutors said he assaulted the officers in the police car while they were taking him in for questioning and almost caused the police vehicle to crash.

Last week, the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee advanced two resolutions calling on Russia to release Reed and another US citizen, Paul Whelan, who was sentenced to 16 years in prison for espionage.