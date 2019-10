(@imziishan)

The Democrat-led US House of Representatives voted largely along party lines on Thursday to approve a set of ground rules for their impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2019) The Democrat-led US House of Representatives voted largely along party lines on Thursday to approve a set of ground rules for their impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump

A majority of lawmakers approved the resolution but voting is still underway.