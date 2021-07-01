UrduPoint.com
US House Approves Resolution To Create Committee To Probe January 6 Capitol Unrest

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 12:50 AM

US House Approves Resolution to Create Committee to Probe January 6 Capitol Unrest

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2021) The US House of Representatives on Wednesday passed a resolution to create a committee in the lower chamber that will investigate the January 6 riot at the Capitol building.

The House approved the measure with a 222-190 vote.

The panel to investigate the January 6 riot will be made up of 13 lawmakers from the House of Representatives, eight will be appointed by Speaker Nancy Pelosi and another five will be appointed in consultation with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

