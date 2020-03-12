UrduPoint.com
US House Approves War Powers Resolution To Limit Military Action In Iran

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 03:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) The US House of Representatives approved a joint resolution to limit President Donald Trump's ability to conduct military operations against Iran without the prior approval of Congress.

The House voted 227-186 on Wednesday in favor of a procedural motion related to the bill, paving the way for a full vote on the legislation, which directs the president to terminate the use of US armed forces for any military action against Iran.

The White House has indicated that Trump will veto the resolution.

