UrduPoint.com

US House Armed Services Chair Says US Should Aim For 'Peaceful Co-existence' With China

Umer Jamshaid Published April 18, 2023 | 09:40 PM

US House Armed Services Chair Says US Should Aim for 'Peaceful Co-existence' With China

US House Armed Services Committee Ranking Member Adam Smith argued Tuesday that America's ultimate goal with China had to be "peaceful co-existence" because the US could not defeat its rival

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) US House Armed Services Committee Ranking Member Adam Smith argued Tuesday that America's ultimate goal with China had to be "peaceful co-existence" because the US could not defeat its rival.

"Ultimately...our goal with China has to be peaceful co-existence, which sounds weird given everything we've said about the problems and threats that China presents, but we are not going to defeat China; China and the US are going to be major global powers for as far as the eye can see," Smith said during his opening remarks at the committee's hearing on the Pentagon's activities in the Indo-Pacific region.

Smith argued that conflict with China was not inevitable and the US had to find a way to deal with the threats posed by China in a peaceful way.

Smith named Taiwan as the "biggest flashpoint" and said the US had to deter a conflict there, which would be "devastating for the entire world." He also accused China of aggressive bullying toward many countries and companies, saying it was not possible for any entity to criticize China without China "launching an economic war" against it.

Related Topics

Hearing World China Pentagon

Recent Stories

UAE President receives Jordanian King

UAE President receives Jordanian King

12 minutes ago
 Saeeda Imtiaz’s manager denies reports of her de ..

Saeeda Imtiaz’s manager denies reports of her death

14 minutes ago
 US Congressman Scott Calls Macron's China State Vi ..

US Congressman Scott Calls Macron's China State Visit 'Selfish, Individualistic' ..

14 minutes ago
 Moldova's Forta Fermierilor farmer Demand Governme ..

Moldova's Forta Fermierilor farmer Demand Government Limit Ukraine's Grain Suppl ..

14 minutes ago
 Saudi FM meets Syria's Assad on first Damascus tri ..

Saudi FM meets Syria's Assad on first Damascus trip since war

14 minutes ago
 Artemis II Member Says Moon Cooperation With Russi ..

Artemis II Member Says Moon Cooperation With Russia, China Possible, But Takes L ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.