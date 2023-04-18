US House Armed Services Chair Says US Should Aim for 'Peaceful Co-existence' With China

US House Armed Services Committee Ranking Member Adam Smith argued Tuesday that America's ultimate goal with China had to be "peaceful co-existence" because the US could not defeat its rival

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) US House Armed Services Committee Ranking Member Adam Smith argued Tuesday that America's ultimate goal with China had to be "peaceful co-existence" because the US could not defeat its rival.

"Ultimately...our goal with China has to be peaceful co-existence, which sounds weird given everything we've said about the problems and threats that China presents, but we are not going to defeat China; China and the US are going to be major global powers for as far as the eye can see," Smith said during his opening remarks at the committee's hearing on the Pentagon's activities in the Indo-Pacific region.

Smith argued that conflict with China was not inevitable and the US had to find a way to deal with the threats posed by China in a peaceful way.

Smith named Taiwan as the "biggest flashpoint" and said the US had to deter a conflict there, which would be "devastating for the entire world." He also accused China of aggressive bullying toward many countries and companies, saying it was not possible for any entity to criticize China without China "launching an economic war" against it.