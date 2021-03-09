US House Armed Services Chief Backs Biden Call to Repeal 2002 Iraqi War Authorization

The Biden administration's call to repeal and replace the 2002 congressional resolution that authorized the war against Iraq won support from US House Armed Services Committee Chair Adam Smith on Tuesday

"Much has changed since the initial passage of the 2002 AUMF [Authorization for the Use of Military Force], namely the democratic Iraqi government is now our partner in our counterterrorism mission, Smith said in a press release. "Given that the 2002 AUMF was passed to authorize the Iraq war, and because circumstances in the region have changed so significantly over the past 19 years, this authorization should be repealed."

The Biden administration recently signaled a willingness to work with Congress to clarify legislative approvals for presidential deployments of the US military.

At issue are two AUMF resolutions, one in 2001 that authorized war in Afghanistan and more broadly the war on terror, as well as a subsequent AUMF in in 2002 that approved the US-led invasion of Iraq.

In addition to repealing the 2002 measure, Smith signaled support for talks on a whole new framework for US military interventions abroad.

"It's not enough to just repeal the 2002 AUMF - serious reforms to the 2001 AUMF are also required, and I look forward to working on substantive changes with my colleagues in Congress," Smith said.

Critics charge that both resolutions have been stretched to the limit, citing former President Donald Trump use of the measures to justify strikes targeting Iranian-backed military operatives in Iraq, as well as strikes against targets inside Iran.