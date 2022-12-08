US House Armed Services Committee Ranking Member Mike Rogers said on Wednesday that he intends to address the issue of US service members who have been discharged from the military for refusing to abide by its COVID-19 vaccine mandate when he takes over as chairman of the panel in the next Congress

"In the next Congress, it is my intention to ascertain who all were adversely affected and how we can try to revisit that and make them whole to the extent desirable," Rogers said during a House Rules Committee hearing.

Some people who were discharged from the military will not want to come back, Rogers said.

Lawmakers are requesting the Defense Department to report back to Congress on the extent of the problem, Rogers added.

The latest version of the National Defense Authorization Act released by the House Rules Committee on Tuesday includes a measure compelling Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to rescind the COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

Republican members of Congress have called for an end to the mandate amid a US military recruitment crisis and following new scientific evidence on vaccine risks and efficacy.