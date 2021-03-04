UrduPoint.com
US House Cancels Legislative Business Thursday Due To Potential Militia Attack - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 04:40 AM

US House Cancels Legislative Business Thursday Due to Potential Militia Attack - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2021) The US House of Representatives has canceled all legislative business for Thursday after US Capitol Police warned about a potential militia attack on the Capitol grounds, the Washington Post reported.

The report said on Wednesday that the House of Representatives will vote tonight on all votes that were scheduled for Thursday.

The Senate will still convene on Thursday despite the security threat warning. The chamber is currently in the process of considering the House-passed $1.

9 trillion coronavirus relief package.

Earlier on Wednesday, US Capitol Police said it had obtained intelligence that shows a possible plot to breach the Capitol by a US militia group on Thursday.

The police have made significant security upgrades that include establishing a physical perimeter around the complex and increasing manpower, as well as working with local and Federal partners to stop any potential threats, the statement added.

