US House Chairmen Ask Pence To Provide Documents Related To Impeachment Inquiry - Letter

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 05th October 2019 | 01:10 AM

US House Chairmen Ask Pence to Provide Documents Related to Impeachment Inquiry - Letter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2019) US Congressmen Eliot Engel, Adam Schiff and Elijah Cummings - chairmen of three US House of Representatives committees - requested in a letter on Friday that Vice President Mike Pence provide documents as part of the committees' impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.

"The committees are seeking the documents in the attached schedule in order to examine this sequence of events, including the administration's attempts to press the Ukrainian President to open an investigation into former Vice President Biden or election interference in 2016, and the reasons behind the White House's decision to delay critical military assistance to Ukraine that was appropriated by Congress to counter Russian aggression," the letter said.

The congressmen said they request that Pence provide the documents related to the impeachment inquiry by October 15.

