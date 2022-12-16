UrduPoint.com

US House Checking With White House Before Moving On Senate TikTok Legislation - Pelosi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 16, 2022 | 12:10 AM

US House Checking With White House Before Moving on Senate TikTok Legislation - Pelosi

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2022) The House of Representatives has not decided whether to take up the Senate bill to ban the China-based social media platform TikTok on US government electronic devices, but is checking with the White House on its language first, outgoing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday.

"I don't know if that will be on the agenda next week but let's see," Pelosi said during told a press conference on Capitol Hill. "There's not going to be anything happening in this Congress as we go out."

Earlier on Thursday, the Senate unanimously enacted a bill banning the download and usage of TikTok on any device issued by the United States or a government corporation, citing security concerns.

On Tuesday, US Senator Marco Rubio introduced bipartisan legislation to ban TikTok from operating in the United States. Rubio has claimed that ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok, is required by Chinese law to make the application's data available to the Chinese Communist Party, which allegedly poses a risk of the social media platform being used as a spying tool.

Pelosi said the priority in the closing session of the year before she steps down as speaker was to push through a year-long funding bill to ensure the US government stays open and operating.

