US House China Panel Advances First Reports on Taiwan Deterrence, Uyghur 'Genocide'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) The US House Select Committee on China advanced two reports during a meeting Wednesday, recommending policies the United States could adopt to bolster Taiwan's deterrence and address a purported genocide of Uyghurs in the Xinjiang region.

"Welcome to the Select Committee's first business meeting to adopt bipartisan policy recommendations to combat the Chinese Communist Party's ongoing Uyghur genocide and to strengthen deterrence with respect to Taiwan," Committee Chairman Mike Gallagher said in opening remarks.

During the business meeting, which lasted less than half an hour, the committee passed both reports by voice vote. The reports are the first passed by the select committee, formed earlier this year to produce bipartisan action on matters pertaining to the US-China relationship.

The committee's report on deterrence in the Taiwan Strait was rooted in a Taiwan war game held by the panel, Gallagher said. Participants in the table-top exercise saw the "terrifying results" of deterrence failure, Gallagher said.

The US must provide Taiwan with weapons that they have purchased by clearing the $19 billion foreign military sales backlog, Gallagher said. The report contains 10 policy recommendations related to Taiwan deterrence that both parties believe could pass the current Congress, Gallagher said.

The committee also received more than 100 pages of written testimony as part of a hearing on the alleged Uyghur genocide, Gallagher said. Lawmakers were presented evidence of "crimes against humanity," such as forced sterilization and abortions, Gallagher said.

Earlier this month, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin reiterated Beijing's opposition to the US' allegations of oppression of Uyghurs and other religious groups in China. The claims are "not based on facts" and smear China's ethnic and religious policies, Wang said.

The UN Human Rights Office said in September 2022 that China's treatment of Uyghurs and other predominantly Muslim groups in the Xinjiang region may constitute international crimes and human rights violations.