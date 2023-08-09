US House China Panel Chiefs Request Info From FCC on Threat to Internet Devices - Letter

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2023) The leaders of the US House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party sent a letter to Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel to request the commission provide lawmakers with information on the potential threat posed by China to so-called Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

"We write to request information about the security risks posed by cellular connectivity modules provided by companies subject to the jurisdiction, direction, or control of the People's Republic of China or the Chinese Communist Party," the letter, dated Monday, said.

Connectivity modules are used by IoT devices to connect to the internet and are typically controlled remotely, the letter said. Such modules are used in a variety of products in the United States, including 'smart devices,' electric cars, and telecom networks, the letter said.

Chinese companies Quectel and Fibocom control 45% of the world's IoT module market, the committee said in a fact sheet.

The Chinese modules could be used to collect intelligence and shut down devices in the US, the panel said.

Restricting Quectel and Fibocom's access to the US market would not undermine US telecommunications networks due to the presence of US and allied firms, the letter said.

The letter urged the FCC to address concerns regarding Chinese IoT modules in consultation with US national security agencies. The lawmakers request the FCC provide information on its assessment of possible security concerns related to Chinese IoT modules, the extent to which the modules are present in the US, and whether it intends to impose further statutory authorities to combat the threat.

The letter, signed by panel Chairman Mike Gallagher and Ranking Member Raja Krishnamoorthi, requests the FCC provide the information by August 21.