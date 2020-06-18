UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US House Clerk To Remove Portraits Of Four Ex-Speakers Who Served In Confederacy - Pelosi

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 09:50 PM

US House Clerk to Remove Portraits of Four Ex-Speakers Who Served in Confederacy - Pelosi

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) The portraits of four former House leaders who joined the Confederacy during the civil war will be removed from the US Capitol on Friday, the "Juneteenth" holiday celebrating the end of slavery in the United States, Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday.

"I have sent a letter to the [House] Clerk to remove the portraits of four Speakers of the House who served in the Confederacy," Pelosi told a press conference. "Tomorrow the clerk will oversee the removal.

"

The former men Robert Hunter, James Orr, Howell Cobb and Charles Crisp, served as speaker in terms during the period from 1839 to 1895.

"There is no room in this temple of democracy to memorialize [the] violent bigotry and grotesque racism of the Confederacy... We must lead by example," she said.

Pelosi said she and other congressional leaders had been unaware of the existence of the portraits until an inventory of statues and other art in the Capitol was taken.

Related Topics

Democracy Nancy Lead Temple United States From

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Foreign Minister of Iraq discu ..

7 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia condemns Turkish and Iranian aggressi ..

7 minutes ago

Rameez Raja agrees with Dr. Yasmin Rashid on her r ..

49 minutes ago

T20 World Cup seems unrealistic, says PCB Chairman

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Zayed commends progress at ADNOC’s ..

1 hour ago

England’s women cricketers will return to traini ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.