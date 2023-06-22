UrduPoint.com

US House Committee Advances $886Bln Defense Policy Bill For 2024

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 22, 2023 | 12:20 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2023) The US House Armed Services Committee advanced the $886 billion National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for fiscal year 2024.

The committee advanced the bill late Wednesday night with a 58-1 vote, sending it to the full House for consideration in the coming weeks.

Republican Congressman Mike Rogers, the chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, said in a press release that the NDAA includes provisions that counter China's activities, boosts oversight of the Department of Defense, and makes critical investments in innovative technologies and the US defense industrial base.

Lawmakers also adopted a provision directing the Secretary of Defense to provide a report to Congress on Russia and China's presence in Central and South America.

The committee rejected an amendment for the bill that would have increased the Pentagon's funding to arm Ukraine from $300 million to $800 million.

Republican Congressman Rob Wittman said in a separate statement the bill would expand the US naval fleet by procuring nine ships and reject the Biden administration's proposal to retire five battleships early. The bill would also prioritize ship maintenance and expand army force structure, Wittman added.

