US House Committee Advances Resolution Calling For Criminal Contempt Charge Against Bannon
Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 05:10 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2021) The US House committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot advanced a resolution recommending a criminal contempt of Congress charge against former Trump aide Steve Bannon.
The committee approved the measure unanimously on Tuesday and will now send it to the House floor for a full vote, which is expected this week.
Contempt of Congress charges can only be pursued by the Justice Department and can result in a penalty of up to one year in prison and a fine of up to $100,000.