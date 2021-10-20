US House Committee Advances Resolution Calling for Criminal Contempt Charge Against Bannon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2021) The US House committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot advanced a resolution recommending a criminal contempt of Congress charge against former Trump aide Steve Bannon.

The committee approved the measure unanimously on Tuesday and will now send it to the House floor for a full vote, which is expected this week.

Contempt of Congress charges can only be pursued by the Justice Department and can result in a penalty of up to one year in prison and a fine of up to $100,000.