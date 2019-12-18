US House Committee Advances USMCA Legislation For Full House Vote

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2019) The US House Ways and Means Committee has approved the US-Mexico-Canada-Agreement (USMCA), paving the way for a full vote on the House floor later this week.

"The motion is agreed to and HR 5430 is ordered favorably reported to the House of Representatives," House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal said at a panel meeting on Tuesday.

The House is expected to take up the legislation for a full vote this week before adjourning for holiday recess.

The USMCA came into being as a result of re-negotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) and was signed on November 30, 2018.

The new trade agreement revises the rules for participants' access to the domestic markets of the three countries and some labor legislation norms.

Compared to the 1994 NAFTA pact, the new trade agreement focuses more on environmental regulation, includes additional protection mechanisms of intellectual property and provides US dairy farmers greater access to the Canadian market.