US House Committee Approves Move to Hold Barr, Ross in Contempt for Denying Subpoenas

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) The US House Oversight and Government Reform Committee approved a decision to hold Attorney General William Barr and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross accountable for failing to honor congressional subpoenas over an investigation related to the census.

The Committee voted 24-15 on Wednesday to hold Barr and Ross in contempt. The subpoenas were for information related to including a citizenship question in the 2020 US Census.