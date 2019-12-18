UrduPoint.com
US House Committee Approves Symbolic Resolution Of Support For WTO

Wed 18th December 2019

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2019) The US House Ways and Means committee approved a non-binding resolution on Tuesday expressing the United States' commitment to the World Trade Organization (WTO) but calling on the body to reform its outdated processes.

"The motion is agreed to and House Resolution 746 as amended is ordered favorably reported to the House of Representatives," Richard Neal, chairman of the House Committee on Ways and Means said after a voice vote on the matter.

The resolution expresses the sense that the United States should "reaffirm its commitment as a member of the World Trade Organization" and work with other member states to achieve needed reforms and to improve the efficiency and transparency of dispute settlement proceedings.

The committee also acknowledged the need to discipline the use of special and differential treatment for self-declared developing WTO countries, while creating new rules and structures that can better serve US interests.

Following the committee's vote, the legislation will now advance for a vote by the full House of Represenatives.

