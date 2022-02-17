UrduPoint.com

US House Committee Asks Government To Consider Terminating Trump Hotel Lease - Letter

Faizan Hashmi Published February 17, 2022

US House Committee Asks Government to Consider Terminating Trump Hotel Lease - Letter

Democrats on the US House Oversight Committee on Thursday sent a letter to General Services Administrator Robin Carnahan asking her to consider terminating the lease for the Trump International Hotel in Washington due to concerns about inaccurate information submitted by former President Donald Trump

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) Democrats on the US House Oversight Committee on Thursday sent a letter to General Services Administrator Robin Carnahan asking her to consider terminating the lease for the Trump International Hotel in Washington due to concerns about inaccurate information submitted by former President Donald Trump.

"We are concerned about several new developments related to former President Trump's lease for the Old Post Office Building, which former President Trump and his company entered into in 2013 and held throughout his presidency In light of these new revelations," the letter said.

"We request that you consider terminating the Old Post Office Building lease to former President Trump and the Trump Organization."

The lawmakers said in the letter that Trump may have submitted inaccurate financial records to obtain the lease and stands to reap millions in profit from selling it.

The Trump Organization plans to sell the lease for the building to a Miami-based investor group for $375 million, the letter noted.

The letter was signed by Oversight and Reform Committee Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney and Government Operations Subcommittee Chairman Gerald Connolly.

