US House Committee Chairs Demand Briefing At Once On Trump-Biden Transition - Letter

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 01:20 AM

US House Committee Chairs Demand Briefing At Once on Trump-Biden Transition - Letter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) Democrats in Congress are insisting on being briefed immediately by the General Services Administration (GSA) on the delayed transition from the Trump to the Biden administrations rather than waiting until next week, four House committee chairs said in a statement on Monday.

In order to unlock funding and resources for the presidential transition, the GSA must ascertain that projected president-elect Joe Biden and and his Vice President Kamala Harris won the election. However, the agency is run by a political appointee of President Donald Trump, who has refused to concede.

"Today, Oversight and Reform Committee Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney, Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Nita Lowey, Oversight and Reform Committee's Government Operations Subcommittee Chairman Gerald Connolly, and Appropriations Committee's Financial Services and General Government Subcommittee Chairman Mike Quigley sent a letter insisting that GSA Administrator Emily Murphy brief them tomorrow on her ongoing refusal to grant the Biden-Harris Transition Team access to critical services and facilities specified in the Presidential Transition Act of 1963 and millions of Dollars in funding that Congress appropriated on October 1, 2020, for transition activities under the Act," the release said.

Earlier in the day, the GSA told the four committees that its Deputy Administrator Allison Brigati would host a 30-minute briefing on Monday, November 30. However, the four committee leaders responded in their letter that such a delay was unacceptable to them.

"We cannot wait yet another week to obtain basic information about your refusal to make the ascertainment determination," the Chairs wrote. "Every additional day that is wasted is a day that the safety, health, and well-being of the American people is imperiled as the incoming Biden-Harris Administration is blocked from fully preparing for the coronavirus pandemic, our nation's dire economic crisis, and our national security."

The Chairs asked GSA to respond to their request today by 5:00 p.m. EST (9:00 p.m. GMT).

