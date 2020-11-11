US House Committee Chairs Direct Over 50 Federal Agencies to Preserve Trump Admin. Records

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) The chairs of more than 20 House committees sent letters informing more than 50 federal agencies of a US law requiring that records in the outgoing Trump administration be preserved, according to a press release from the chamber's entire Democratic caucus on Tuesday.

"As the Trump Administration prepares for the transition of power to the new Biden Administration, we write to remind you that all Executive Office of the President employees and officials must comply with record preservation obligations set forth in federal law and preserve information relevant to congressional oversight," the Chairs wrote to White House Counsel Pat Cipollone, the release said.

The release cited the Presidential Records Act, the Federal Records Act, and related regulations, as well as all documents that are or may be potentially responsive to any congressional inquiry, request, investigation, or subpoena that was initiated, continued, or otherwise undertaken during the 116th Congress.

"Over the last four years, the Administration obstructed numerous congressional investigations by refusing to provide responsive information," the Chairs wrote. "You are obligated to ensure that any information previously requested by Congress and any other information that is required by law to be preserved is saved and appropriately archived in a manner that is easily retrievable."

The release listed the chairs of 22 committees led by Oversight Committee Chair Carolyn Maloney and ending with Ways & Means Committee Chair Richard Neal. It also included links to 53 letters sent to the White House, Cabinet departments and lesser known agencies in the executive branch of the US government.