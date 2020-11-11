UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US House Committee Chairs Direct Over 50 Federal Agencies To Preserve Trump Admin. Records

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 seconds ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 12:33 AM

US House Committee Chairs Direct Over 50 Federal Agencies to Preserve Trump Admin. Records

The chairs of more than 20 House committees sent letters informing more than 50 federal agencies of a US law requiring that records in the outgoing Trump administration be preserved, according to a press release from the chamber's entire Democratic caucus on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) The chairs of more than 20 House committees sent letters informing more than 50 federal agencies of a US law requiring that records in the outgoing Trump administration be preserved, according to a press release from the chamber's entire Democratic caucus on Tuesday.

"As the Trump Administration prepares for the transition of power to the new Biden Administration, we write to remind you that all Executive Office of the President employees and officials must comply with record preservation obligations set forth in federal law and preserve information relevant to congressional oversight," the Chairs wrote to White House Counsel Pat Cipollone, the release said.

The release cited the Presidential Records Act, the Federal Records Act, and related regulations, as well as all documents that are or may be potentially responsive to any congressional inquiry, request, investigation, or subpoena that was initiated, continued, or otherwise undertaken during the 116th Congress.

"Over the last four years, the Administration obstructed numerous congressional investigations by refusing to provide responsive information," the Chairs wrote. "You are obligated to ensure that any information previously requested by Congress and any other information that is required by law to be preserved is saved and appropriately archived in a manner that is easily retrievable."

The release listed the chairs of 22 committees led by Oversight Committee Chair Carolyn Maloney and ending with Ways & Means Committee Chair Richard Neal. It also included links to 53 letters sent to the White House, Cabinet departments and lesser known agencies in the executive branch of the US government.

Related Topics

White House Trump Chamber May Congress All From Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed receives British Minister of St ..

4 minutes ago

Etihad Credit Insurance awarded &quot;Most Innovat ..

4 minutes ago

Spanish bank Sabadell to cut 1,800 jobs: union

20 minutes ago

UN chief mourns Saeb Erekat's death, saying he wa ..

22 minutes ago

Pompeo Says Will Travel to France, Turkey, Israel ..

22 minutes ago

Emirates Post, Kazakh Embassy discuss cooperation ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.