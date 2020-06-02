UrduPoint.com
US House Committee Demands Pentagon's Testimony On Using Military Against Protesters

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 11:38 PM

US House Committee Demands Pentagon's Testimony on Using Military Against Protesters

US House Armed Services Committee Chairman Adam Smith on Tuesday called on Pentagon leaders to testify about deploying military forces to quell protests across the country

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) US House Armed Services Committee Chairman Adam Smith on Tuesday called on Pentagon leaders to testify about deploying military forces to quell protests across the country.

"I have serious concerns about using military forces to respond to protesters.

The role of the US military in domestic US law enforcement is limited by law. It must not be used in violation of those limits and I see little evidence that President Trump understands this fundamental premise," Smith said in a statement. "I have called for Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, to testify before our committee to explain this domestic engagement to the American people."

