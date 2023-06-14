US House Committee Launches Probe Into Mayorkas' Open Borders Policy - Congressman

The US House Homeland Security Committee has launched an investigation into Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, charging him with being derelict in his duty and allowing millions of illegal immigrants to swarm into the United States in the worst border crisis in US history, Congressman Mark Green said on Wednesday.

"Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has been wilfully derelict in his duty," Green, who chairs the panel, said during a press conference. "The disaster at our southern border is because the secretary of homeland security removed 89 policies from two previous administrations."

Green said immigrants tested the border under Mayorkas' new policies by phoning home and inviting millions more to come.

Then the drug cartels took advantage of the huge migration and open borders to flood the United States with their members and with lethal drugs, especially fentanyl, Green said.

"In just over two years of Secretary Mayorkas' leadership, the number of encounters at our Southwest border has doubled. ... More than 1.5 million known gotaways have entered our country. The drug cartels control our Southwest border and are flooding our communities with fentanyl," Green said.

The Homeland Security Committee has issued a preliminary report and will be undertaking a deeper, sustained investigation into the causes and consequences of the crisis, Green added.