US House Committee Moves to Block Biden From Waiving Nord Stream 2 Sanctions

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2021) The US House Appropriations Committee has advanced a measure that would block the US president from waiving Nord Stream 2 sanctions in the fiscal year 2022.

"[This amendment aims] to restore energy security in central and eastern Europe, including Ukraine, by repealing the Russian Nord Stream 2 gas stream pipeline waiver moving forward.

This amendment would repeal the waiver for Nord Stream 2 sanctions in fiscal year 2022..." Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur, who added the amendment, said.

She called the gas pipeline "a political weapon to undermine" Europe's energy security.