US House Committee Moves To Block Biden From Waiving Nord Stream 2 Sanctions
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 24 seconds ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 11:20 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2021) The US House Appropriations Committee has advanced a measure that would block the US president from waiving Nord Stream 2 sanctions in the fiscal year 2022.
"[This amendment aims] to restore energy security in central and eastern Europe, including Ukraine, by repealing the Russian Nord Stream 2 gas stream pipeline waiver moving forward.
This amendment would repeal the waiver for Nord Stream 2 sanctions in fiscal year 2022..." Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur, who added the amendment, said.
She called the gas pipeline "a political weapon to undermine" Europe's energy security.