US House Committee Passes Resolution to Audit Money Sent to Ukraine - Rep. Greene

US Congresswoman for Georgia Marjorie Taylor Greene announced on Thursday that her resolution to audit "every single" taxpayer dollar for Ukraine was passed by the House Foreign Affairs Committee

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2023) US Congresswoman for Georgia Marjorie Taylor Greene announced on Thursday that her resolution to audit "every single" taxpayer Dollar for Ukraine was passed by the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

"I'm happy to announce that my resolution to audit every single American taxpayer dollar sent to Ukraine has PASSED the House Foreign Affairs Committee. The American People deserve to know where all of their money is being sent," Greene wrote on social media.

The committee passed the motion in a 90-20 vote.

Earlier in March, Greene had said she remained committed to not supporting initiatives to send more money to Ukraine, rather encouraging Kiev to find a diplomatic resolution to the conflict.

In February, the congresswoman had introduced a Resolution of Inquiry into Taxpayer Dollars Spent in Ukraine. Greene's proposal was aimed at achieving better transparency on where and how the funds were spent.

The resolution, among other things, would request that US President Joe Biden, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken provide the House Committee with all information on the use of taxpayer money sent to Ukraine.