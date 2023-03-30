UrduPoint.com

US House Committee Passes Resolution To Audit Money Sent To Ukraine - Rep. Greene

Faizan Hashmi Published March 30, 2023 | 08:52 PM

US House Committee Passes Resolution to Audit Money Sent to Ukraine - Rep. Greene

US Congresswoman for Georgia Marjorie Taylor Greene announced on Thursday that her resolution to audit "every single" taxpayer dollar for Ukraine was passed by the House Foreign Affairs Committee

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2023) US Congresswoman for Georgia Marjorie Taylor Greene announced on Thursday that her resolution to audit "every single" taxpayer Dollar for Ukraine was passed by the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

"I'm happy to announce that my resolution to audit every single American taxpayer dollar sent to Ukraine has PASSED the House Foreign Affairs Committee. The American People deserve to know where all of their money is being sent," Greene wrote on social media.

The committee passed the motion in a 90-20 vote.

Earlier in March, Greene had said she remained committed to not supporting initiatives to send more money to Ukraine, rather encouraging Kiev to find a diplomatic resolution to the conflict.

In February, the congresswoman had introduced a Resolution of Inquiry into Taxpayer Dollars Spent in Ukraine. Greene's proposal was aimed at achieving better transparency on where and how the funds were spent.

The resolution, among other things, would request that US President Joe Biden, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken provide the House Committee with all information on the use of taxpayer money sent to Ukraine.

Related Topics

Resolution Ukraine Dollar Vote Social Media Kiev Austin Georgia Money February March All

Recent Stories

US Condemns Burma's Election Commission for Dissol ..

US Condemns Burma's Election Commission for Dissolving 40 Political Parties - Bl ..

4 minutes ago
 New hockey stadium a beautiful masterpiece of arch ..

New hockey stadium a beautiful masterpiece of architecture: Wahab Riaz

4 minutes ago
 WHO to rehabilitate 50 hospitals in flood affected ..

WHO to rehabilitate 50 hospitals in flood affected areas

4 minutes ago
 Z.A. Bhutto's death anniversary: Sindh govt declar ..

Z.A. Bhutto's death anniversary: Sindh govt declares public holiday on April 4

4 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif felicitates lawyers ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif felicitates lawyers for passage of law for their w ..

4 minutes ago
 1.8 million BISP registered families to get 5.4 mi ..

1.8 million BISP registered families to get 5.4 million flour bags in DG Khan di ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.