WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2023) The US House committee is investigating alleged "secret" talks between US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry and China, House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer said in a letter on Thursday.

"The Committee on Oversight and Accountability is investigating your role in the Biden Administration and the nature of your negotiations with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP)," Comer said in a letter to Kerry. "The Committee requests documents and information to understand your role and provide necessary transparency over the SPEC and its activities.

Comer noted that during the 117th Congress, lawmakers pressed for information on Kerry's role as special presidential envoy for climate (SPEC) and SPEC employees' ties to outside organizations.

"The Biden Administration refused to respond to these requests even as Kerry continues to craft secret agreements with foreign governments," the committee said.

Kerry continues to "engage in activities that could undermine our economic health, skirt congressional authority, and threaten foreign policy under the guise of climate advocacy," the chair stated.