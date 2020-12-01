US House Committee Seeks Videos of Police-Protester Clash Next to White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) The US House Natural Resources Committee is appealing to the public for video and audio recordings of a June 1 clash between demonstrators and police in a park overlooking the White House.

"The House Natural Resources Committee seeks assistance in understanding the events of June 1, 2020, when police attacked peaceful protestors at Lafayette Square in Washington, DC," the panel said in a press release on Monday.

Specifically, the committee is looking for video or still photos depicting the arrival and construction of anti-scale fencing at Lafayette Park, as well as recordings of verbal warnings from law enforcement to protesters between 6L00 p.m. EST (11:00 p.m. GMT) and 6:30 p.m. that the park was about to be cleared.

The US Park Police, the lead law enforcement agency for the iconic park, claims that June 1 culminated four days of violent protests that included bricks, rocks, caustic liquids, fireworks, and 2x4 sections of wood hurled at police officers, 50 of whom were injured.

Groups behind the protests charge that law enforcement used pepper spray, smoke canisters and rubber or plastic bullets to clear the park of peaceful protesters so that President Donald Trump and a group of aides could walk one block from the White House for a photo-op in front of a church.

A nationwide wave of protests against law enforcement followed the May 25 killing of African-American suspect George Floyd while in police custody in the city of Minneapolis.