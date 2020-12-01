UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US House Committee Seeks Videos Of Police-Protester Clash Next To White House

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 03:20 AM

US House Committee Seeks Videos of Police-Protester Clash Next to White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) The US House Natural Resources Committee is appealing to the public for video and audio recordings of a June 1 clash between demonstrators and police in a park overlooking the White House.

"The House Natural Resources Committee seeks assistance in understanding the events of June 1, 2020, when police attacked peaceful protestors at Lafayette Square in Washington, DC," the panel said in a press release on Monday.

Specifically, the committee is looking for video or still photos depicting the arrival and construction of anti-scale fencing at Lafayette Park, as well as recordings of verbal warnings from law enforcement to protesters between 6L00 p.m. EST (11:00 p.m. GMT) and 6:30 p.m. that the park was about to be cleared.

The US Park Police, the lead law enforcement agency for the iconic park, claims that June 1 culminated four days of violent protests that included bricks, rocks, caustic liquids, fireworks, and 2x4 sections of wood hurled at police officers, 50 of whom were injured.

Groups behind the protests charge that law enforcement used pepper spray, smoke canisters and rubber or plastic bullets to clear the park of peaceful protesters so that President Donald Trump and a group of aides could walk one block from the White House for a photo-op in front of a church.

A nationwide wave of protests against law enforcement followed the May 25 killing of African-American suspect George Floyd while in police custody in the city of Minneapolis.

Related Topics

Injured Police Washington White House Trump George Lead Lafayette Minneapolis May June 2020 Church From P

Recent Stories

Commercial Bank of Dubai Recognized with &quot;Bes ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed calls families of fallen frontli ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Afghan FM review consolidating ..

3 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Swiss FM review consolidating ..

3 hours ago

UAE strongly condemns terror attack in northeaster ..

4 hours ago

Arabtec to file application for insolvent liquidat ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.