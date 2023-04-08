The US House Oversight Committee issued subpoenas to several banks demanding they provide financial records pertaining to the family of US President Joe Biden, Fox News reported on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2023) The US House Oversight Committee issued subpoenas to several banks demanding they provide financial records pertaining to the family of US President Joe Biden, Fox News reported on Friday.

The Oversight Committee asked Bank of America, Cathay Bank, JPMorgan Chase, HSBC USA N.A., and former Hunter Biden business associate Mervyn Yan to provide financial records, the report said.

Democratic member of the Committee, Jamie Raskin, complained that Committee Chairman James Comer had attempted to hide information regarding the investigation from Democrats on the committee.

In his turn, Comer accused Raskin and said that the latter "disclosed Committee's subpoenas in a cheap attempt to thwart cooperation from other witnesses."

In a similar move in March, Comer reportedly "quietly" subpoenaed Bank of America for 14 years of bank records� linked to three people associated with President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden.

JPMorgan Chase, HSBC USA N.A., and Cathay Bank have refused to provide any comments on the report.