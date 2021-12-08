US House Committee Subpoenas Cache of Phone Records to Aid January 6 Probe - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) The US House Select Committee investigating the events at the Capitol on January 6 has subpoenaed the phone records of more than 100 people, CNN reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The Select Committee asked over the summer various telecommunications companies to preserve a substantial cache of telephone records from a wide range of people. Under the latest subpoenas, the telecommunications companies now must turn over what are known as "call detail records," the report said on Tuesday.

Sources close to the committee said it has been receiving some data from telephone providers. However, there are legal limits to what can be shared from the records, including the content of the conversations.

The panel will be able to receive information as to who called or texted whom, when and for how long.

Congressional investigators said they believe the data will help them better understand the communications between those closely connected to former President Donald Trump and others who organized the rally that preceded the events at the Capitol and the group of rioters at the Capitol complex.

Select Committee Chair Bennie Thompson said last week that the panel had not subpoenaed the telephone records belonging to members of Congress yet, but said that step is absolutely still on the table.