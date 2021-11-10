UrduPoint.com

US House Committee Subpoenas Former Trump Aides Miller, McEnany In Capitol Riot Probe

Umer Jamshaid 46 seconds ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 01:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) The US House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack issued subpoenas for more Trump associates, including former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany and former Senior Advisor Stephen Miller, the Select Committee said on Tuesday in a press release.

"Chairman Bennie G. Thompson (D-MS) today announced that the Select Committee has issued subpoenas to ten former administration officials as part of its investigation into the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol and its causes. The committee is demanding records and testimony from witnesses including individuals who served as White House officials at the time of the January 6th attack on the Capitol," the press release said.

Former officials including Trump Deputy Chief of Staff Christopher Liddell, Personnel Director John McEntee and personal assistant Nicholas Luna also received subpoenas in addition to McEnany and Miller.

Select Committee Chairman Benny Thompson said in a statement quoted in the press release that the committee believes the subpoenaed witnesses have relevant information pertaining to the January 6 Capitol riots. They are expected to provide records and testimony, according to the subpoenas.

US Federal judge Tanya Chutkan on Tuesday denied Trump's request to withhold some National Archive records from the Select Committee on the basis of executive privilege. The National Archives has identified approximately 1,600 pages of documents as relevant to the Select Committee's probe into the January 6 events.

The records include proposed talking points for then-Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany related to the 2020 presidential election, presidential activity calendars and a related handwritten note for January 6, as well as a draft text of a presidential speech for the rally in Washington that day.

