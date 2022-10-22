UrduPoint.com

US House Committee Subpoenas Trump To Testify On His Role In January 6 Events

Muhammad Irfan Published October 22, 2022 | 01:10 AM

US House Committee Subpoenas Trump to Testify on His Role in January 6 Events

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2022) The US House committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot requested that former President Donald Trump appear before it to testify, according to a subpoena published by the committee on Friday.

"This subpoena hereby orders the production of relevant documentary materials (...) by November 4, 2022, followed by your participation in one or more days of deposition testimony, beginning on or about November 14, 2022, and continuing on subsequent days as necessary," the subpoena said.

On October 13, the committee voted unanimously to issue the subpoena to the former US president.

The committee admitted that a subpoena to a former president is a "significant and historic action," but noted that Trump would not be the first former US president to testify before Congress.

According to the committee, Trump allegedly played a "central role" in organizing and orchestrating the unrest of his supporters at the Capitol building on January 6, 2021, after he lost the election to incumbent Joe Biden.

On January 6, 2021, pro-Trump demonstrators breached the Capitol complex and delayed the certification of 2020 presidential election results in favor of Joe Biden. Hundreds of individuals have since been charged with crimes related to the riot.

Earlier in the day, former Trump administration adviser Steve Bannon was sentenced to four months in prison and a $6,500 fine on two counts of contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with a subpoena from the select committee.

